Aldi to grow Central Florida footprint with distribution center expansion

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — With more Americans looking to save money, one discount supermarket is looking to expand in Central Florida.

Aldi says it is planning to expand its distribution center in Polk County to deliver more fresh food across our area.

Aldi says it also wants to open 180 new stores this year, including nearly 90 in the southeast.

The rise in new store openings represents Aldi’s growing presence in the grocery sector, particularly in areas where it can meet the needs of cost-conscious consumers.

