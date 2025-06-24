‘Alligator Alcatraz’: Florida plans to build detention facility in Everglades for illegal immigrants

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. — A new detention facility, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” has been approved for construction in the Everglades by Homeland Security.

The facility is intended to house people living in the U.S. illegally who have criminal records.

This project aligns with President Trump’s mission to address the illegal immigration crisis.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier expressed his support for the project, stating he is proud to back Trump’s efforts.

The facility will be built on a largely abandoned airfield in the Everglades.

However, specific details including the timeline for construction, and the capacity of the facility remain unclear.

