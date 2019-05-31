  • Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old in Orange County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teenager in Orange County.

    Officials are seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Bruce Hagans.

    It is believed Hagans was last seen in a gray shirt in the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrace in Winter Garden.

    Police believe he was abducted by a light-skinned man with dreadlocks driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.

    Winter Garden police classified Hagans as an endangered missing juvenile with an Amber Alert as they believe he was the victim of a shooting before being taken from the scene. 

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective Cox of the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-877-5482. 

