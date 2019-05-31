Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teenager in Orange County.
Officials are seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Bruce Hagans.
It is believed Hagans was last seen in a gray shirt in the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrace in Winter Garden.
Police believe he was abducted by a light-skinned man with dreadlocks driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.
Winter Garden police classified Hagans as an endangered missing juvenile with an Amber Alert as they believe he was the victim of a shooting before being taken from the scene.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective Cox of the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-877-5482.
