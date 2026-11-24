CENTRAL FLORIDA — Disaster recovery efforts are continuing across Florida’s Space Coast as residents deal with the aftermath of heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.

The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to individuals and families affected by the recent storms, helping residents recover from property damage and disruptions to their daily lives.

Red Cross volunteers provide emergency aid to flood victims

Local Red Cross volunteers have deployed throughout the area to distribute relief supplies, serve meals, provide temporary shelter and offer emotional support to displaced residents.

Weeks of heavy rainfall have damaged homes and disrupted communities across Brevard County, leaving some families facing significant challenges as they begin the recovery process.

Red Cross response teams remain active across the Space Coast, delivering immediate assistance to households affected by the flooding.

Brevard County families continue recovering from heavy rainfall

For weeks, residents throughout the Space Coast have dealt with property damage and community disruptions caused by severe weather.

The ongoing recovery efforts are focused on helping affected families meet immediate needs while taking the first steps toward rebuilding their lives.

Suncoast Credit Union supports Red Cross disaster relief efforts

The recovery operations are supported in part by a financial contribution from Suncoast Credit Union, a corporate partner of the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida.

The Red Cross relies on contributions from corporate partners to help fund disaster relief operations, providing assistance to communities affected by emergencies of all sizes.

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