Angel statue’s head stolen from Orlando jewelry store

ORLANDO, Fla. — The owners of a well-known jewelry store in Ivanhoe Village say their angel statue was decapitated, and it was all caught on surveillance.

The owner of Dora Mae Jewelry provided surveillance video of a man breaking off the head of their plaster angel statue, then walking off with it.

Workers say it happened last Wednesday at 5:30 a.m.

“We were sad because we love having our statues outside and this is the third donation we’ve had. Our angels have unfortunately been abused in the past by drunk people in the street jumping onto the angels and crashing them,” said production manager Sarah Hepner.

The store says it will start using cement statutes to prevent people from vandalizing them.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group