Aquatica Orlando launches Aloha to Summer weekends

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Aquatica Orlando announced it will launch its Aloha to Summer event series on March 7, transforming the water park with island-themed entertainment and new food offerings. The limited-time weekend party runs Saturdays and Sundays through May 3.

The event brings Polynesian-inspired themes to the park from the afternoon into the early evening. The series is designed for guests of all ages and includes splash parties, interactive games and live entertainment.

Guests arriving at the park are greeted with a Welcome Celebration that includes festive Hawaiian leis and a drink.

Family-oriented activities are located at Turi’s Kid Cove, where the park hosts interactive games and competitions. Each weekend also features rotating activations for families to participate in together, including shell art, surfboard art and sandcastle art.

A new lineup of island-inspired food, cocktails and mocktails is debuting park-wide specifically for the event series. The park has also refreshed Ke-Re’s Bar with an updated look and expanded guest space. The bar will host themed trivia sessions for guests during the event weekends.

The Tassie’s Underwater Twist attraction has been updated with a new audio and video overlay. This seasonal transformation is designed to add a summer theme to the ride experience.

Park infrastructure is also seeing changes, including plans for a new coffee and funnel cake shop. To improve traffic flow and streamline entry during peak summer weekends, the park is adding an additional toll booth at the entrance.

