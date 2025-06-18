Local

Arrest made in Melbourne hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on Christmas Day 2023

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Melbourne Police Department
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police have made an arrest in a traffic homicide case from Dec. 25, 2023.

Police say a man was struck by a vehicle while crossing S. Harbor City Boulevard near the Strawbridge Avenue intersection. The man was pronounced dead shortly after at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Police identified the victim as Andrew Ryan Sofranko, 23, of Handover, Pennsylvania.

Police say the driver fled the scene and has now been arrested.

The suspect is Tekayiaha Alize Hardy, 26, of Palm Bay. Jail records show she faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

