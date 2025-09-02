Arrest made in Orange County double murder from December 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in the Orange County jail is charged with killing two people on Dec. 24, 2023.

Malcolm Stover, 33, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and aggravated battery with a firearm.

He is accused of killing Stephanie Diane Cortes and Torrance Jermaine Stover Jr. They were shot overnight in the 2800 block of Sudman Way.

Three other people were also shot but survived.

