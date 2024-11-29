Artists invited to join the mural exhibition at Brevard Zoo

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Artists are invited to participate in Brevard Zoo’s upcoming mural exhibition, “Bold Murals: The Joy of Nature,” which will open on February 15, 2025.

Brevard Zoo is seeking 14 Florida-based artists who can be available to paint live at the Zoo for the first few days of the exhibition. Chosen artists will create 8-foot murals with the prompt, “How does nature bring you joy?”

Artists are invited to submit creative ideas for juried consideration. The artists who are awarded the opportunity to participate will receive a $1,500 stipend for their work. Mural experience is not necessary, and all artistic backgrounds are welcome.

“Our mission to build a community where art flourishes and artists are supported complements the Zoo’s mission to share their joy of nature to help wildlife and people thrive,” said Kole Trent of Trent Art Foundation. “We’re excited to inspire the community with incredible art.”

Submission Deadline: Friday, December 18.

Submission Requirements: Artists must submit a mural concept for this exhibition along with two samples of artwork.

Jury Process: Dec. 23-Jan. 3

Jury Makeup: Applications will be reviewed by Brevard Zoo staff and select local artists.

Notification of Acceptance: January 3.

