Attempted murder arrest made in West Melbourne gunfire

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A gunfire incident in West Melbourne has ended with a man behind bars.

The investigation started when police say they responded to a call around South Wickham Road and Coral Drive Thursday afternoon. Officers say they found bullet casings, but everyone involved had already fled.

Detectives said they were soon able to piece together what happened through nearby security video. They said there was a confrontation between two people, when one of them fired multiple shots at the other.

An arrest warrant was issued for Abner Manuel Pagan Otero, 22, who turned himself in Friday morning.

He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the Brevard County jail without bail.

