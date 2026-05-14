Bahamian woman recounts harrowing plane crash off Florida coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Bahamian woman is sharing her terrifying story after surviving a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean with her family and several other passengers.

Forty-eight-year-old Olympia Outten spoke from Holmes Regional Medical Center after the private plane she was traveling on crashed Monday shortly after taking off from Marsh Harbour en route to Freeport, Bahamas. Outten says the aircraft flew into rough weather before the situation quickly got worse. “We went into the storm,” Outten said. “The plane started to shake just a little bit.”

She says her niece realized an engine was no longer working. A decision was made to try and ditch the aircraft in the water before fuel ran out.

After the impact, everyone escaped the aircraft and climbed into an emergency life raft. Outten says they spent hours praying and hoping someone would find them.

Rescue finally came after the 920th Rescue Wing out of Patrick Space Force Base was alerted to a possible plane crash off Florida’s coast.

“When we seen the U.S., everybody was rejoicing,” Outten said. “Because we thought we was going to die.”

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