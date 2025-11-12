Bail denied for 15-year-old accused of killing classmate after hallway bump

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 15-year-old accused of killing his classmate will stay behind bars until his trial.

A judge denied bail for Jacori Redding, who is charged as an adult with in the manslaughter case.

Despite his age, Redding could be imprisoned for 30 years if he’s found guilty at trial.

Investigators say he brought a gun to Oak Ridge High School on Oct. 9.

According to detectives, he bumped into his classmate, 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy, in the hallway that day. After he refused to apologize, they allegedly agreed to fight at nearby Vogt-Meloon Park.

Prosecutors say Redding flashed disrespectful gang signs and taunted Dalmacy.

Detectives say Redding brough the gun to the park. Prosecutors said the teens fought for about 30 seconds before he shot Dalmacy twice, then ran back to the school, where he was caught.

Video taken by another teen watching the fight that day was played in court. In it, you can hear three gunshots as the teenagers struggled to control the gun.

Redding is claiming self-defense.

His attorney said Dalmacy brought friends to the fight who were egging the teens on, and Redding was by himself.

Detectives admitted there were three shots, with the first being a misfire that didn’t hit anyone. He also said Redding appeared to be more interested in taunting than fighting at first.

