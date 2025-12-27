Beautiful weekend ahead before sharp cooldown next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a great start to the weekend across the area, but changes are on the way for next week.

Tonight will again feature mainly clear skies with some patchy fog developing towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

More of the same is expected for Sunday. We will again see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temps for Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, December 27, 2025 (WFTV)

Monday also features excellent weather, with partly cloudy skies to start the week. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the low 80s.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive late Monday night and continue into early Tuesday morning. While a stray sprinkle will be possible, sharply colder air will rush into the region.

Despite some sunshine, highs on Tuesday will only be in the low 60s, with morning lows in the low 40s.

It will be a chilly New Year’s Eve. Mostly clear skies are anticipated, with temperatures in the upper 40s at midnight.

The chill will persist through New Year’s Day, accompanied by sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

