Bhatia tops Berger to win 48th Arnold Palmer Invitational in playoff

Bhatia won the first playoff at Bay Hill since 1999.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Akshay Bhatia beat Daniel Berger on the first playoff hole Sunday afternoon to win the 48th Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

This was the first playoff at the API since 1999. Bhatia has now won three times on the PGA Tour and all three of his wins have come on the first hole of a playoff.

Bhatia started the final round down by one stroke and he trailed by five strokes with nine holes left, but shot a 31 on the back nine to force a playoff.

He birdied four straight holes and eagled No. 16 to close the gap.

