Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, suspect arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved in a hit-and-run crash with a bicycle on Jan. 6, 2026, near U.S. 441 and Woodsmere Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing a Ryder box truck collide with the bicyclist, dragging the rider underneath as it fled the scene. The driver failed to stop and offer assistance after the crash.

Upon arriving, OCSO deputies found the bike severely damaged, but there was no physical evidence apart from the wreckage. The cyclist was later reported to have sustained severe injuries, including internal bleeding and a pelvic fracture, and was set to undergo surgery.

A witness followed the suspected driver, Jose Batista Grullon, from the scene on I-4 east near mile marker 90A.

FHP arrived to assist OCSO at the site of the incident.

Batista Grullon was later arrested and charged with hit and run involving serious bodily injury and possible death. He was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Jail

