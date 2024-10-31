Big student housing project takes shape near Full Sail University’s Winter Park campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A proposal for a large student housing project near Full Sail University in Winter Park is moving forward.

Maitland-based Nvision Development is behind plans for a 5-story building with 200 units at 3714 N. Forsyth Road, a vacant lot adjacent to the Costco Wholesale on University Boulevard, according to a statement from the company.

Read: 9 Investigates: Evidence turned over to SAO in Uribe ethics complaint

The property is owned by Silver City Properties, the real estate arm of Full Sail, which bought the land in 1997 for $1.6 million, according to county records. Representatives for Silver City Properties were not immediately available for comment.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group