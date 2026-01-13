Big Thunder Mountain’s refresh is rolling along at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World wants you to know its creative teams are hard at work on several exciting projects.

They include some new additions to Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.

There’s a new Cars-inspired area in the works.

And you might be wondering how the refresh on the iconic Big Thunder Mountain is going.

Big Thunder Mountain under refurbishment Big Thunder Mountain is undergoing a refresh and is set to reopen in 2026. (Walt Disney World Communications)

Disney said its Imagineers, engineers and tech experts are working in sync with construction teams to add some new life to the ride while keeping its classic spirit.

A “golden spike” ceremony celebrated the recent completion of a new steel track, officials said.

Crews even installed golden bolts on the final stretch of track to pay homage to Big Thunder Mountain’s railroad heritage.

“Watching the first vehicle roll onto the new track was surreal. This project has been a true labor of love,” Associate Project Manager Emily York said.

Disney noted that while exciting new features may be added over time, it understands the importance of retaining the nostalgia many guests look forward to when they revisit a timeless attraction.

As for this particular roller coaster’s refresh, Program Field Representative Wesley Kashula can’t wait for you to finally step back onto the mine train when it reopens this spring.

“It takes an army to achieve something of this scale. My hope is that Guests feel the same excitement and joy they’ve always associated with Big Thunder — only elevated.”

