‘Birthday Suit Bandit’: Flagler County man accused of trying to break into women’s home while naked

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County man, and so-called “Birthday Suit Bandit,” is accused of trying to break into a Palm Coast home while naked, according to law enforcement.

Deputies say 63-year-old Matthew Hunter was found walking away from the home.

He was charged with attempted burglary, indecent exposure, and criminal mischief.

“Attempting to break into a home without your britches is not an encounter you want to have with law enforcement,” said Florida County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Doing so is bound to land you in the Green Roof Inn or dead by a homeowner protecting themselves from a lunatic.”

Hunter was later released on a $12,000 bond.

