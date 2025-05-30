Boating accidents, deaths in Florida increased last year

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recently released state report states that boating crashes in Florida are on the rise.

According to the report, 685 accidents happened in Florida last year. That’s 26 more than in 2023.

The accidents resulted in 81 deaths, which is 22 more than the previous year.

Florida again led the nation in both statistics.

In addition to deaths, nearly 400 people were injured in boating accidents last year.

Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys, had the most boating deaths last year, while the most accidents occurred in Miami-Dade County, with drowning being the leading cause of death.

“We have a ton of boats out on the water, so we want everyone to have fun this summer and come experience the water that Florida has and all the great recreating that we have, but we also want everyone to be safe as well,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chris Boley.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group