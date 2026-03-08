Body of missing Central Florida swimmer recovered from St. Johns River

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A 22-year-old drowned Saturday afternoon in the St. Johns River while snorkeling near French Landing in Orange City. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Samuel Oche of Daytona Beach.

Oche was reportedly immersed underwater after struggling to swim approximately 50 feet offshore. His girlfriend and several witnesses entered the water to rescue him, but the strong current caused them to lose their grip and eventually lose sight of him.

Deputies arrived at French Landing around 4:18 p.m. on Saturday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Air One unit, helped search for the missing swimmer.

Search teams employed boat sonar to locate the victim’s body, leading to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office dive team recovering Oche from the river around 8 p.m.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office issued a statement following the recovery of the Daytona Beach resident. “The Sheriff’s Office sends sincere condolences to Samuel’s loved ones for their tragic loss,” the agency said.

