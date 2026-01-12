Boy and woman die in Palm Bay house fire

PALM BAY, Fla. — A house fire has claimed the lives of two people, including a child, in Palm Bay.

It happened early Monday at a home on Janus Road NE.

Around 2:20 a.m. firefighters responded to reports of a house fire with people possibly trapped inside.

They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the structure and located a woman outside the home.

She told firefighters about 10-year-old boy and an elderly woman who were still inside.

Firefighters said despite several attempts to enter the home, extreme fire conditions kept them from quickly getting inside.

Investigators said the woman who escaped the fire was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital.

“Palm Bay Fire Rescue wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones impacted by this tragic loss,” the department said in a news release.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause of the deadly fire.

Channel 9’s Melonie Holt is gathering more information on this story and will have an update on Eyewitness News beginning at noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group