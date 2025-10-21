Breakthrough blood test could spot multiple cancers before symptoms appear

ORLANDO, Fla. — A clinical trial demonstrated that adding the Galleri multi-cancer early detection blood test to standard screening methods significantly boosts cancer detection rates.

Presented at a European medical conference, the study included over 23,000 adults aged 50 or older. The Galleri test identified 133 cancer cases, significantly more than the 20 cases detected by current standard screenings.

Health news outlets reported that although experts acknowledged the test’s improved accuracy, major questions still exist regarding its real-world impact and whether the benefits justify the potential harms and costs.

The Galleri test had a positive predictive value of 61.6%, marking a notable improvement over previous trials, and it accurately pinpointed the cancer signal location 92% of the time.

The test identified many cancers at earlier, more treatable stages, with over half of the new diagnoses occurring at Stage I or II.

Approximately 75% of the cancers detected by Galleri do not have recommended standard-of-care screenings.

The test is available by prescription but not approved or cleared by the FDA for all uses, meaning its results should be used in conjunction with other recommended screenings.

