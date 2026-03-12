Breeze Airways introduces nonstop Orlando to Pensacola route

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways launched new nonstop service between Orlando and Pensacola on Thursday, March 12. The route features one-way fares starting at $30.

The new route operates twice weekly between the two cities. Scheduled flights will run every Thursday and Sunday from Orlando International Airport.

Fares for the new service start at $30 for a one-way ticket.

The airline provides these flights to increase travel options for passengers flying within the state.

