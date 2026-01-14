Brevard County drinking water contaminated with ‘forever chemicals,’ officials warn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County leaders are moving forward with a plan to remove so-called “forever chemicals” from the drinking water.

Leaders said tests revealed the presence of synthetic chemicals in well water systems throughout the county.

The chemicals are known for their link to serious health risks such as cancer and birth defects, have raised alarm among officials.

In response to the findings, county commissioners agreed to notify residents about the detection of these harmful substances in their drinking water.

Commissioner Katie Delaney highlighted the larger scope of the issue, stating, “We need to figure out different technologies, get it cleaned up. This isn’t something that’s a Brevard County problem. This is everywhere.”

This underscores the widespread concerns about the contamination of water sources beyond Brevard County.

To address the contamination, county commissioners are working on acquiring a new filtration system aimed at removing the detected chemicals.

However, they warned that implementing this system could take several years, requiring careful planning and resources.

County officials will begin the notification process and continue to seek solutions for the removal of these chemicals from the water supply.

Further updates on the timeline for the new filtration system will be provided as plans develop.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group