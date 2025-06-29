Brevard County Schools update policy to require approval for preferred names

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Schools are revising their student records policy to require parental consent for using a student’s chosen name, following the dismissal of a teacher who used a student’s chosen name without permission.

The policy update comes nearly three months after Melissa Calhoun, a Satellite High School teacher, was not rehired for using a high school senior’s chosen name without parental approval, violating a 2023 Florida Board of Education rule.

The policy revision was decided during a work session on June 24, and the school board approved the changes without discussion. Brevard Public Schools did not respond to requests for clarification about what prompted the revision.

Superintendent Mark Rendell did not renew Calhoun’s contract, supported by four of five school board members, despite a human resources recommendation for a lesser reprimand.

The revised policy includes a new section titled “Requests to Deviate from Student’s Legal Name,” requiring parents to complete a consent form if they approve of their child being referred to by a name other than their legal name.

An investigation into the incident at Satellite High revealed that Calhoun had been using the student’s chosen name since before the 2023 rule took effect and she immediately stopped when she learned the parents had not given permission.

The parent of the student raised concerns about teachers “grooming” their child to “transition and be gay,” alleging that teachers were using a name not approved by them, related to the student’s gender identity.

Calhoun is the first known educator in Florida to lose her job due to the 2023 rule, highlighting the contentious nature of policies surrounding chosen names and gender identity in schools.

School board officials say the policy revision aims to clarify the district’s requirements for parental consent regarding students’ chosen names, reflecting ongoing debates about identity and parental rights in education.

