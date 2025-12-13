Driver flees Titusville Police, pronounced dead after crashing into palm tree

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A driver fleeing from Titusville Police in a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was pronounced dead after crashing into a palm tree, fence, and sign on Barna Avenue.

The incident occurred as the vehicle was traveling southbound on Barna Avenue approaching Nickalaus Drive. The car had been stop-sticked by police prior to the crash, causing it to travel on and off the roadway.

A ‘stop-stick’ is a deployable device designed to cause tires to gradually deflate after a vehicle hits it.

The driver was transported to Parrish Hospital following the crash, where they were pronounced deceased.

The Titusville Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

