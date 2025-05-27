Health First to build $230 million expansion at south Brevard County hospital

PALM BAY, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Health First will build a five-floor patient tower expansion of its hospital in Palm Bay.

The nonprofit health system will start construction next September on a $230 million project which will add 60 new beds to the 120-bed facility on Malabar Road. The hospital first debuted in 1992 as a 60-bed hospital, but the amount of population growth in south Brevard County has challenged the hospital’s capacity.

“This Palm Bay Hospital expansion project is one of many ambitious investments we have long planned, and we’re very proud and excited to see these plans quickly becoming a reality,” said Health First President and CEO Terry Forde in a news release.

