Investigations end against companies involved in deadly crane collapse on Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigated the crane company and the general contractor overseeing the site. Both investigations concluded without any violations found.

Questions remain about the decision to keep workers at the site as the storm approached.

Investigations into two other companies involved in the incident remain open. This has kept the focus on safety practices at construction sites during severe weather conditions.

Two workers died in a crane collapse on Merritt Island earlier this year during a severe storm in June. The incident occurred at a hospital construction site, raising questions about why workers were still on the structure as the weather moved in.

Local authorities have been holding discussions to better understand the workers’ presence during the storm. The results of these discussions could influence future construction safety policies in the area.

OSHA has concluded its investigations into the crane company and the general contractor.

