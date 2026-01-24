Motorcyclist and passenger killed in deadly Brevard crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and their passenger occurred at approximately 4:17 P.M. on Friday, January 24, on I-95 Southbound in Mims.

The rider has been identified as a 72-year-old male from Edgewater who was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old female passenger was transported to HCA Lake for treatment and later died from her injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest that the motorcycle was heading south when the rider veered off the road onto the outside shoulder and collided with the woods, causing both the rider and a passenger to fall from the vehicle.

Troopers say the investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing.

