New school zone at Sunrise Elementary in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — A new school zone with a 20-mph speed limit has been established around Sunrise Elementary on Mara Loma Blvd.

The new school zone is in effect Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On early release days, it’s active from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Palm Bay Police Department has announced that officers will be around to help everyone follow the new speed limit. Drivers are encouraged to stay cautious and drive safely while in the area during the designated times.

The new school zone is designed to better protect students and pedestrians around Sunrise Elementary, making everyone feel safer and more comfortable.

