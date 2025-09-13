Brevard County

New school zone at Sunrise Elementary in Palm Bay

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
School speed zone Speed limit sign in a school zone (Ashlyn Webb/Ashlyn Webb)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

PALM BAY, Fla. — A new school zone with a 20-mph speed limit has been established around Sunrise Elementary on Mara Loma Blvd.

The new school zone is in effect Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On early release days, it’s active from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Palm Bay Police Department has announced that officers will be around to help everyone follow the new speed limit. Drivers are encouraged to stay cautious and drive safely while in the area during the designated times.

The new school zone is designed to better protect students and pedestrians around Sunrise Elementary, making everyone feel safer and more comfortable.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read