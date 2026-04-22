Palm Bay Fire Rescue joins strike team battling 4,000-acre Clay County fire

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay Fire Rescue is sending help to Clay County to help fight a massive 4,000-acre fire. That fire, known as the Railroad Fire, began on Sunday. PBFR is part of a strike team offering their assistance.

The strike team is composed of crews from across the region. In this one, it’s PBFR, as well as crews from Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties.

“We formulate these strike teams based on the needs that are happening wherever the emergency or event is,” John Ringleb, the Assistant Fire Chief for Palm Bay Fire Rescue, said.

The fire is now raging at the Clay-Putnam County line. This select “strike team” is preparing to work ten-to-twelve-hour shifts for up to ten days.

“There is a tender, six or seven engines, and a battalion or commander who will be the lead of that strike team,” Ringleb said.

Each day the crew will receive assignments from command staff to find out where the extra help is needed.

Ringleb said the Clay-Putnam County line is a unique lay of the land to battle.

“It’s extremely rural but then you have these homes and properties that are just dropped in the middle of these acreages of woods and vegetation,” Ringleb said. “Those are the people we want to show up for. We want to do our best to protect their homes and belongings and property.”

This comes as Palm Bay has extinguished two major fires over the last four days. A reminder for the time being to burn responsibly.

“Enjoy yourselves but do it safely,” Ringleb said. “If you see something, call it in. Don’t assume someone else has called it in.”

If where this strike team is working has to evacuate residents, the strike team will also assist with getting residents to safety.

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