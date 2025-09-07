Parrish Park Trailhead in Titusville reopens

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Parrish Park Trailhead in Titusville, Florida, has reopened to the public after extensive renovations.

This enhances access to the East Central Regional Rail Trail and the Florida Coast-to-Coast Trail. The trailhead now has better parking with an ADA ramp and stairs to the beach, aiding access for kayaks and paddleboards.

Upgrades include an underground stormwater system, LED sidewalks, railings and landscaped areas with lit palm trees.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening of the renovated trailhead, is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, at 10:00 A.M.

The Parrish Park and Trailhead is located at 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville, FL 32796. The park’s webpage provides more information.

