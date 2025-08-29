SpaceX considers ambitious plan to increase local rocket launches and landings

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has put forward an ambitious plan to substantially boost the volume of rocket launches and landings at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center.

The proposal, shared with the public during a meeting at Cape Canaveral, details plans for 76 launches and 152 landings of the Starship and Super Heavy rockets at the Space Force Station. It also includes 44 launches and as many as 88 landings annually at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has scheduled a virtual meeting to discuss the proposal further next Wednesday at 6 PM. Interested parties can register through the WebLinks section of WFTV.com.

If approved, this could open the door to more frequent space missions, adding even more excitement and activity to the area with ongoing space exploration efforts.

