Brevard Zoo welcomes in the holiday season

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The season is here, and Brevard Zoo is excited to celebrate with the community during its annual holiday celebrations, Jolly Days and Noon Year’s Eve, two special holiday events the family will want to attend.

Jolly Days will occur December 21-23 from 10 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m. Anticipate enjoying a blizzard of snow, fun activities for everyone to share and music to set the tone for Christmas.

Noon Year’s Eve will begin December 31st from 10 a.m. to noon. Get a chance to make memories and take great family photos during the event ball drop.

After the ball drops at noon, the rest of the night will have complimentary sparkling juice toast, crafts, fun games and music.

Taking time out of their busy Christmas schedules, Mr. and Mrs. Clause will also make a grand appearance at the Jolly Days event.

Brevard Zoo is home to more than 800 animals representing 170 species from all over the world

Select animal residents will also be given “gifts” to unwrap at Jolly Days.

The daily schedule includes:

• 10:30 a.m. | Babirusas in Lands of Change

• 11:30 a.m. | Komodo Dragon in Lands of Change

• Noon | Spider Monkeys in Rainforest Revealed

• 12:30 p.m. | Bears in Wild Florida

• 1 p.m. | Skunks in Ambassador Habitat next to the Vultures

• 1:30 p.m.| Meerkats in Expedition Africa

