‘Burglar Box’ provides residents with safe way to dispose of holiday trash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents are encouraged to utilize designated Burglar Box locations to dispose of holiday gift boxes and reduce the risk of theft this season. The program is available now through Jan. 9.

The Burglar Box initiative helps residents protect gifts from thieves by providing secure disposal for large boxes, like those for TVs and gaming systems. With more holiday shopping, these bins are vital for keeping valuables safe.

Burglar Box locations

Locations are distributed across the area for easy access. The first site is the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector One Sub-Station at 1111 North Rock Springs Rd, Apopka 32712.

The second location is the OCSO Sector Three Sub-Station at 475 West Story Rd, Ocoee 34761. Residents can also visit the East Orange Community Center at 12050 East Colonial Dr, Orlando 32826, or stay at LaQuinta Inn located at 11805 Research Parkway, Orlando 32826.

Other locations include Saint Luke’s United Methodist at 4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando 32819, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 2500 W. Colonial Dr, Orlando 32804.

Two more options are Sedano’s Supermarket at 12981 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837, and Winn-Dixie at 11957 South Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836.

Residents are also advised to take extra safety precautions during the holidays, in addition to using Burglar Box locations. Tips include asking delivery companies to hide packages, never leaving valuables visible in cars, and staying alert while shopping.

