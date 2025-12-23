Calm winds and rising temperatures bring Christmas closer in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The strong winds we experienced at times on Monday have subsided. Looking ahead, we anticipate much warmer-than-average temperatures as Christmas nears.

High temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to potentially the lower 80s today through Sunday.

The two warmest days will be Christmas and Christmas Eve. The main difference between these two days is that a bit more cloud cover is expected on Christmas Day versus the 24th.

Some coastal showers are still expected, but no heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected to reach us in central Florida.

Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the weekend until late Sunday.

At this point, the winds will strengthen again, and we’ll see a temperature drop on Monday.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop into the low 70s with the next cold front. Our rain chances remain limited with this system.

