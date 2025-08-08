Canine Companions celebrates the graduation of 10 service dogs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Canine Companions celebrated the graduation of 10 service dogs and their owners today, marking a significant milestone in their training program.

The organization, which has been providing service dog training since 1975, offers its services at no cost to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities.

“This is exactly what their purpose is, what they were bred for...aim to do as an organization,” said Liv Evans, a puppy raiser involved with the program.

In addition to the 10 graduating dogs, 34 puppies were committed to professional training during the ceremony. This commitment marks the beginning of their journey to becoming fully trained service dogs.

