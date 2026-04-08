Cape Canaveral offering free trees to residents for Earth Day, Arbor Day

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Canaveral is giving away free trees to residents through its Adopt-A-Tree Program in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Residents can apply until April 19 and must show proof of residency when picking up their trees. Trees must be planted on private property, and each household may receive up to two trees per year.

This initiative is part of the city’s ongoing reforestation efforts, aiming to plant at least 2,000 trees by 2035 as part of its resiliency plan.

Cape Canaveral has been recognized as a “Tree City” by the Arbor Day Foundation for more than 30 years, highlighting its focus on urban forestry and environmental education.

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