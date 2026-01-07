Cape View Elementary faces possible closure

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Cape View Elementary has been part of the Cape Canaveral community for more than 60 years, but the underenrolled school may be nearing the end of its run.

During a joint workshop between Brevard County School Board members and Cape Canaveral city leaders, officials discussed a potential plan to consolidate Cape View with another underenrolled campus — Roosevelt Elementary in Cocoa Beach, about six miles away.

If approved, Cape View’s roughly 270 students would be transported to Roosevelt Elementary.

District leaders also acknowledged the possibility that the Cape View property, located near the beach, could be sold if the school closes. School officials tell Eyewitness News Cape View is one of a dozen district schools that are currently under-enrolled. And that’s costing the district an additional 2.3 million dollars each year just to keep the doors open at Cape View.

City officials and families expressed concern about losing the city’s only school, calling it a major impact to the community. School district leaders emphasized have not reached a final decision on the future of the school.

The school board is expected to vote on whether to consolidate Cape View Elementary on January 20th.

