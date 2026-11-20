CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to build two new ships that will introduce a new class of vessels to its fleet, with deliveries scheduled for 2033 and 2035.

The cruise operator also unveiled details for its upcoming ship, Carnival Destiny, along with multi-phase expansions across its private destination portfolio in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will construct the two unnamed ships, which will measure approximately 130,000 gross tons and run on liquefied natural gas. The vessels are designed on a smaller scale than the line’s largest ships, allowing them to access a wider range of ports and expand itinerary options.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the additions reflect guest preferences across the company’s 29-ship fleet, which serves more than 6.5 million passengers annually.

Before the smaller class arrives, Carnival will debut Carnival Destiny in 2029 as the first of three planned Ace Class vessels. The ship focuses on outdoor ocean views and features eight swimming pools, including six infinity pools totaling more than 11,200 square feet of water surface, along with Carnival’s first outward-facing main pool zone.

The vessel will also include an oceanfront lanai with several pools, bringing dining and bar venues closer to the water. Additional amenities include venues with sweeping multideck ocean views, an exclusive pool on Deck 18 Aft, a reimagined Limelight Lounge and 25 dining and bar concepts.

For families, Carnival Destiny plans to dedicate nearly twice as much space to family venues and attractions compared with the company’s newest vessels. A consolidated family zone will feature mini golf, arcades and dining, alongside the Dr. Seuss Splash Station. The splash pad, which expands on a 13-year partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the line’s Seuss at Sea programming, includes water cannons, characters inspired by The Cat in the Hat and Thing One and Thing Two, and an area for children in swim diapers.

Adults will have access to Carnival’s first adult-only zone spanning four decks. The area will include the cruise line’s first adult-only staterooms, an expanded Serenity adult-only retreat and an exclusive rooftop pool deck.

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