Central Florida commemorates 9/11

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cities and first responders across Central Florida paid their respects on the anniversary of 9/11.

The Orlando Police Department held a special ceremony in remembrance of that tragic day. Officers, city leaders and families gathered for the event, which included a moment of silence and the presentation of colors.

A former New York City police officer who was there that day in 2001 said we need to never forget.

Sgt. Steven Smith also spoke at the ceremony and recognized the sacrifices officers make each day.

The city of Winter Springs also held a remembrance ceremony to honor the victims and survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks. Many people gathered to pay tribute, lay flowers and have moments of reflection.

The event served as a solemn reminder of the lives lost and the enduring impact of that tragic day.

In Edgewater, Fire Station 55 now permanently displays a piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center.

The monument, created by local firefighters, honors the lives lost and the heroism of that day.

