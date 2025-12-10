Central Florida Expressway Authority to decide on major 408 expansion project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Expressway Authority leaders will meet tomorrow to vote on a $218 million expansion of SR 408 near Camping World Stadium.

The proposed expansion includes the addition of a new eastbound lane and the modernization of the tolling system near Camping World Stadium.

Camping World Stadium is set to host the Jaguars during the 2027 football season, which could coincide with ongoing construction if the expansion is approved.

The expansion aims to improve traffic flow and infrastructure near Camping World Stadium.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group