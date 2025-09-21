Central Florida faces another dry day with 90-degree heat ahead of Fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be another dry day in central Florida with highs around 90 degrees.

The high pressure to our west will persist for the next few days, continuing to influence our weather pattern. This will result in above-average temperatures, even though tomorrow marks the first day of fall.

AM WEATHER 9-21-25

Every day this week, we’ll see an afternoon high in at least the low, if not mid-90s.

There might be a lower chance of rain this afternoon, especially along the coast initially and further inland later on. No severe weather is forecasted.

AM WEATHER 9-21-25

Better rain chances will start to increase again tomorrow and should peak in the middle of this upcoming week.

