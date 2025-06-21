Central Florida faces low 90s and scattered storms on first day of summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is set to experience high temperatures in the lower 90s on the first full day of summer, with isolated to scattered rain chances expected this afternoon.

The heat and humidity will persist, driven by a high-pressure system that will keep temperatures in the low to mid-90s throughout the week.

While severe weather is not anticipated, one or two strong storms with winds reaching 40 mph are possible.

The high-pressure system responsible for the warm temperatures will also limit rain chances over the next few days.

