OVIEDO, Fla. — Luck is in the air this holiday season, and Central Florida Lottery players—don’t forget to check your tickets!

Two players won the Fantasy Five lottery over the weekend, one of whom was from the Oviedo area in Central Florida. The winning numbers for the Friday Midday draw were 2, 5, 8, 30, and 31.

The winning Publix location is in Oviedo, as indicated on the map below. The winner received a prize of $29,161.39, which they split with the other winner.

The next estimated jackpot for Fantasy Five is $100,000, with the next drawing set for Dec. 21.

Powerball Update

The Powerball drawing last night did not produce a winning ticket, so the jackpot continues to increase, now estimated at $1.6 billion. This expanding jackpot is among the largest in Powerball history.

There have been 46 consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for December 22, which falls on a Monday.

