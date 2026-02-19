Central Florida running dry: 7-inch rainfall deficit triggers water shortages

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry weather is leading to water shortages across parts of Central Florida, prompting officials to urge residents to conserve water.

Central Florida is facing a significant rainfall deficit as dry conditions persist.

The Saint Johns River Water Management District reports that most of our area has seen around 7 inches less rain than normal so far this year.

This lack of precipitation has resulted in water shortages affecting multiple counties.

Volusia County is the only local county that remains above the average for rainfall.

Officials there are urging all residents to conserve water to help manage the current shortage.

