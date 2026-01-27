Central Florida residents urged to keep pets safe during cold snap

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders in Central Florida are urging residents to bring their pets indoors during this cold weather period.

They also advise covering pets’ paws when outside and checking for stray animals before driving.

As temperatures drop, it’s vital to ensure the safety and well-being of pets, which can be vulnerable to harsh conditions.

When taking pets outside, residents should consider using protective gear, such as booties, to cover their paws, as prolonged exposure to cold surfaces can lead to injury or discomfort.

Stray animals often hide underneath cars or in other sheltered areas.

