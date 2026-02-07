Central Florida weekend forecast: Perfect dry weather, Mid-60s & sunny skies

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida is in for a fantastic weekend of beautiful weather.

Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday, with some spots possibly touching 70° on Sunday.

The dry air that’s been dominating the region will stick around—no rain in the forecast at all.

Skies will remain mostly clear with very little cloud cover over the next 72 hours.

Winds that gusted strongly on Friday will linger through the first half of Saturday, with gusts up to 20-25 mph. There’s a chance those breezes could continue into Sunday morning, which might drop the wind chill by 7-10 degrees in the early hours.

Looking ahead: A warming trend kicks in during the workweek, with highs potentially reaching 80° in Orlando by Thursday.

Bottom line: No meaningful rain chances over the next 7 days—perfect for getting outside!

