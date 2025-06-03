Charge upgraded in deadly Melbourne shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The man accused of killing a teenager in downtown Melbourne last month is now facing a higher charge.

Stephan Dieujuste, 24, is now charged with second-degree murder, the State Attorney’s Office for Brevard County announced.

Dieujuste was initially charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Jennings on May 11. Police say they got into an altercation near Vernon Place just south of New Haven Avenue when Dieujuste shot him.

Prosecutors say Dieujuste stayed at the shooting scene and told police he pulled his handgun and fired at Jennings in self-defense after Jennings, who was unarmed, tried to start a fistfight with him.

Prosecutors say security video from a nearby business shows the incident did not turn into a physical fight and that Dieujuste pulled his weapon and fired eight times, including as Jennings was running away.

The state attorney’s office says they will request Dieujuste’s bail be revoked and ret to a higher amount commensurate with the new charge.

