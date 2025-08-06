A child found wandering leads to the arrest of a woman who was wanted for battery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested in Orange County on an outstanding warrant while babysitting a child who wandered off.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Janicia Nestor, was arrested not for the child’s disappearance but due to an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“I was scared. I was crying the minute that she told me I was like panicking,” said Gina Nestor, the boy’s mother, upon learning her son had gone missing.

Gina was at work when she received a call from her sister, who was supposed to be babysitting her son, TJ. “My child’s autistic,” Gina explained, noting the challenges involved.

Janicia, who was babysitting TJ, was asleep when he managed to leave their unit in a Maitland apartment complex. “When she woke up he was already outside. He had dressed himself and walked to the lobby,” Gina recounted.

A passerby noticed TJ wandering alone and called 911, leading authorities to track down the apartment where he came from.

The situation took an unexpected turn when deputies realized there was a warrant for Janicia’s arrest. According to the arrest report, she allegedly bit off someone’s finger at a party after consuming alcohol.

Gina expressed her gratitude to the stranger who called 911, saying, “I want to say thank you. Because God forbid if anything happened and someone else found him. And didn’t have good intentions. The person who called had good intentions.”

Despite the ordeal, Gina is relieved her son is safe and has taken steps to prevent a similar incident by ordering an alarm system and an extra lock for her unit.

While Gina Nestor hopes her sister will be released soon, she remains thankful that her son TJ is unharmed and safe.

